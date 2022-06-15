BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:BBN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. 3,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $27.12.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.