BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:BBN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. 3,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 350,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.