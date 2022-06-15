Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a payout ratio of -56.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.7%.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $778.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $38,207.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Difranco purchased 1,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65,774.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 73,285.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

