Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BONXF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

