Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

