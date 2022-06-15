BOSAGORA (BOA) Market Cap Achieves $12.81 Million

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $651,378.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

