Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.06. 269,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,835,129. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.