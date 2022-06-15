Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.06. 269,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,835,129. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.