Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Target Price at $75.00

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Cabot alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBT opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.