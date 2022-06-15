Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $97.09

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

CF stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,098,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

