Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price at C$34.44

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QBR.B shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

QBR.B stock opened at C$27.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.31. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$33.59.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.