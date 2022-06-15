Brokerages Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Target Price at $197.25

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.