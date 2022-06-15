Brokerages Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target at $24.25

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RXEEY shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($23.96) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
RXEEY stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
