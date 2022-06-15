Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $212.63

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.70. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 337.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.