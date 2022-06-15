Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.05

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.
About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
