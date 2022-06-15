BSN Capital Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 1,130,998 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,130,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,830,000. NIO accounts for approximately 2.3% of BSN Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BSN Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of NIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after buying an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,661,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NIO by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,022,000 after buying an additional 2,083,903 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. 2,441,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,075,188. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

