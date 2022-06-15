BSN Capital Partners Ltd Has $98.59 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BSN Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 6.3% of BSN Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BSN Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.19% of Baidu worth $98,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 98,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,227. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $209.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

