Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Cut by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,827 shares of company stock worth $61,333,418. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.73 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

