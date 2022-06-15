Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 5,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

