Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $14,255.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.54 or 0.05469565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00065943 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

