Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.19 and last traded at $55.34. 23,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,025,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.71.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,706 shares of company stock worth $41,986,301. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.