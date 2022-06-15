Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.31. Canaan shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 49,453 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $611.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.95.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaan (CAN)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.