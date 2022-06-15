Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.31. Canaan shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 49,453 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Canaan alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $611.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canaan by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canaan by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 675,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canaan by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 652,685 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.