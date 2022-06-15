Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$873.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$8.72 and a 52-week high of C$16.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

