Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.23% of Canada Goose worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. 17,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

