Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.88 and last traded at C$24.20. Approximately 212,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 390,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.82.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

