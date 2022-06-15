Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.86

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 24289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.29.
About Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE)
