Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.80 to C$5.50. The stock traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 686836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEED. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.82.

The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.20.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

