Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.46 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

