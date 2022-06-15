Capasso Planning Partners LLC Invests $501,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.54. 25,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $216.49 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

