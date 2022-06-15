Capasso Planning Partners LLC Invests $874,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,597 shares of company stock worth $27,351,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. 316,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,231,037. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

