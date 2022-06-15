Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $139.98 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

