Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $188.74. 25,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average is $221.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.27 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

