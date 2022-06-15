Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,131,000 after buying an additional 805,836 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after buying an additional 406,170 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,652,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after buying an additional 207,328 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,553,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after buying an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,020,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,430 shares during the period.

SCHC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

