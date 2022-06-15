Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 126,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 135,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 66,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

