Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000.

VOO stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.64. 273,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $340.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

