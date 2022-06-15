Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading Up 0.4%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 14,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 681,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several research firms recently commented on CFFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

