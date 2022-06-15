Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Boosted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Capri by 838.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

