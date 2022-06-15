Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 78,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,777. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

