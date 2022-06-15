CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target Cut to $22.00

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

