Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.40% of Cardinal Health worth $57,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

CAH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,148. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

