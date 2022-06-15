CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.76

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 27292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,567 shares of company stock worth $640,336. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

