Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000. PerkinElmer comprises 2.8% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PKI traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.93 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.27.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

