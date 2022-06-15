Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.85 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.9% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.