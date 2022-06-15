Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $8.96 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.4% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $298,028,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,382,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,767,419. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

