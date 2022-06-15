Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,039. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.