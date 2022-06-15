Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,039. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

