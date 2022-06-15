Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after buying an additional 54,706 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.65. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.