Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 14,245 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Aptiv makes up about 1.2% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,913,000 after acquiring an additional 923,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,739,000 after acquiring an additional 499,369 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.56. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

