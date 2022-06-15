Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $6.86 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000. KLA accounts for 3.4% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.50. 1,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.11. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

