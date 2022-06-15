Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,228,000. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 5.5% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,663,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.53.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $10.89 on Wednesday, reaching $417.28. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.76 and its 200-day moving average is $576.32. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $399.61 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.