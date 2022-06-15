Carroll Investors Inc Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.