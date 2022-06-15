Carroll Investors Inc Acquires Shares of 162 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,271,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,192,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $290.45 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.