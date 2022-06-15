Carroll Investors Inc Invests $79,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Enbridge by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.